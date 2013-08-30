Russia's Sistema Q2 net profit at $528 mln

MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema said on Friday it had posted a $528 million second-quarter net profit after a year-earlier loss of $163 million, thanks to gains at its mobile phone operator MTS.

Last week Russia’s top mobile phone operator MTS said its earnings had been boosted by booking a $320 million gain from the settlement of a dispute over the 51-percent stake it bought in Kyrgyz operator Bitel in 2005.

Sistema, which also controls mid-sized oil firm Bashneft , said second-quarter revenue rose 7 percent year-on-year to $8.5 billion. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Alessandra Prentice)