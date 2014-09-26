FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sistema's shares moved to discretionary auction after 20 pct fall -Moscow Exchange
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
September 26, 2014 / 10:19 AM / 3 years ago

Sistema's shares moved to discretionary auction after 20 pct fall -Moscow Exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Moscow Exchange on Friday temporarily moved trading in shares of the Sistema business conglomerate to a discretionary auction regime after they fell 20 percent, the exchange said.

The discretionary auction will last between 0952 GMT and 1022 GMT, the exchange said, during which time Sistema’s shares will not be traded as normal on the main exchange.

In a discretionary auction buyers submit bids for their preferred price and the price which gathers the most bids is selected.

Sistema was the worst performer among Russian blue-chips on Friday after a Russian court’s decision to seize its shares in oil company Bashneft as part of a criminal investigation.

Reporting by Alexander Winning and Zlata Garasyuta; Editing by Jason Bush

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.