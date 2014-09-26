Sistema's shares moved to discretionary auction after 20 pct fall -Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Moscow Exchange on Friday temporarily moved trading in shares of the Sistema business conglomerate to a discretionary auction regime after they fell 20 percent, the exchange said.

The discretionary auction will last between 0952 GMT and 1022 GMT, the exchange said, during which time Sistema’s shares will not be traded as normal on the main exchange.

In a discretionary auction buyers submit bids for their preferred price and the price which gathers the most bids is selected.

Sistema was the worst performer among Russian blue-chips on Friday after a Russian court’s decision to seize its shares in oil company Bashneft as part of a criminal investigation.