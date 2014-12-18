Shares in Russia's Sistema surge 35 pct, chairman freed from house arrest

MOSCOW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Shares in Russian business conglomerate Sistema surged around 35 percent in early trading on Thursday after the company’s chairman was freed from house arrest after the market closed on Wednesday.

Interfax reported that Vladimir Yevtushenkov was freed on Wednesday, citing his lawyer.

Yevtushenkov’s arrest and the seizure by the state of one of Sistema’s most valuable assets, its stake in oil company Bashneft, have dented business sentiment in Russia. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)