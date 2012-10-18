FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian smoking ban bill headed for parliament
October 18, 2012 / 11:45 AM / 5 years ago

Russian smoking ban bill headed for parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Russian government has backed proposed legislation that would ban smoking in public places, paving the way for the draft law to be debated in parliament.

The bill, which would also limit tobacco advertising and sponsorship, aims to help tackle a public health crisis in the world’s No.2 market after China.

“The draft law foresees a total, complete ban on smoking in public places ... Gradually, by Jan. 1, 2015, restaurants, cafes and other retail outlets must be free from smoking,” Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told his cabinet meeting, according to a transcript on the government’s website.

The number of sale points will be reduced and advertising limited, Medvedev said.

Foreign tobacco firms - including British American Tobacco , Imperial Tobacco, Japan Tobacco, and Phillip Morris - control more than 90 percent of Russian sales and have been lobbying to soften the proposed legislation.

