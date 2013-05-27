FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SocGen's Russian unit fires CEO Golubkov
#Daimler
May 27, 2013 / 8:41 AM / in 4 years

SocGen's Russian unit fires CEO Golubkov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 27 (Reuters) - Societe Generale’s Russian unit Rosbank has dismissed Chief Executive Vladimir Golubkov following his prosecution for bribery and will launch a search for a successor, it said on Monday.

Rosbank said its board had fired Golubkov with immediate effect. His first deputy, Igor Antonov, will continue as acting CEO until a replacement can be found.

Golubkov was arrested this month after being filmed by investigators with piles of cash on his office desk. He pleaded innocent to bribery charges that, if he is convicted, could put him behind bars for seven years.

The bribery case has raised questions about strategy at SocGen, which paid an estimated 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion) to acquire 82 percent of Rosbank. The business has failed to generate meaningful profits in Russia.

Analysts and bankers have criticised SocGen for failing to establish stronger management control over Rosbank. The appointment of a new chief executive would require the blessing of Russia’s central bank.

$1 = 0.7734 euros Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
