Russian auto maker Sollers says H1 earnings slump

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russian auto maker Sollers reported on Friday a first-half net profit of 256 million roubles ($7 million), a sevenfold decline from the same period last year.

Six-month profit, attributable to the company owners, amounted to 184 million roubles, compared to 1.5 billion a year ago, as revenue slid 14 percent to 23.6 billion roubles, Sollers said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 36.9810 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Polina Devitt)