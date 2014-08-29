FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian auto maker Sollers says H1 earnings slump
August 29, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

Russian auto maker Sollers says H1 earnings slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russian auto maker Sollers reported on Friday a first-half net profit of 256 million roubles ($7 million), a sevenfold decline from the same period last year.

Six-month profit, attributable to the company owners, amounted to 184 million roubles, compared to 1.5 billion a year ago, as revenue slid 14 percent to 23.6 billion roubles, Sollers said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 36.9810 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Polina Devitt)

