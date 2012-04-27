Russia carmaker Sollers posts $160 mln net profit in 2011

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - Russian carmaker Sollers posted a net income of 4.7 billion roubles ($160.30 million) in 2011, compared with a net loss of 1.2 billion roubles in 2010, a presentation by the company showed on Monday.

Sollers, which agreed a joint venture with U.S. automaker Ford last year, said its revenues rose 26 percent to 69.5 billion roubles.

The company’s presentation also showed that its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 26 percent to 69.5 billion roubles.