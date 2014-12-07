FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin discusses energy cooperation with Serbian, Hungarian leaders
#Market News
December 7, 2014

Russia's Putin discusses energy cooperation with Serbian, Hungarian leaders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed energy cooperation with the leaders of Serbia and Hungary, the Kremlin said in a statement on Sunday, days after Moscow decided to scrap the South Stream pipeline project.

The decision to drop the seaborne gas route, that was supposed to go through Hungary and Serbia, was announced during Putin’s visit to Turkey last week.

Putin had said Russia was instead planning to build a pipeline to Turkey and could set up a gas hub on the Turkish-Greek border to supply Europe with gas to compensate for the loss of South Stream. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
