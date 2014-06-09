Russian envoy criticises EU moves on South Stream pipeline-Tass

MOSCOW, June 9 (Reuters) - Vladimir Chizhov, Russia’s envoy to the European Union, said on Monday EU moves against the Moscow-led South Stream gas pipeline project could be considered as “economic sanctions by stealth”, Itar-Tass news agency quoted him as saying.

Bulgaria said on Sunday it had halted work on the pipeline after the European Union and United States expressed concerns about the project.

But on Monday, Bulgarian Energy Minister Dragomir Stoynev said the country had not yet given up on the Gazprom-led project. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)