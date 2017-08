MOSCOW, May 31 (Reuters) - The organisers of an initial public offering of shares in Russian shipping firm Sovcomflot plan to start pre-marketing on Friday, two financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The same sources told Reuters that the organisers of a stake sale in Russian gold producer Polyus planned to start pre-marketing on Monday. (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing Alexander Winning; Editing by Susan Fenton)