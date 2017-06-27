Sterling just higher before BoE report
MOSCOW, June 27 Privatisation of Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot (IPO-SKF.MM) is planned for early July, the TASS news agency quoted Russian Deputy Transport Minister Viktor Olersky as saying on Tuesday.
"So far everything is going according to plan," he told the agency. "So far it (privatisation) is (set for) early July." (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
BERLIN, June 27 The German transport ministry announced plans on Tuesday to set up a new institute to test vehicle emissions to try to restore consumer confidence after the Volkswagen scandal.