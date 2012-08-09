FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Medvedev says space failures cost Russia prestige and cash
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
August 9, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

Medvedev says space failures cost Russia prestige and cash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Moscow is losing prestige and money due to botched space projects, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday after Russia junked two satellites in the latest launch failure to dog the once-pioneering industry.

The failure of a workhorse Proton rocket after launch on Monday caused the multimillion-dollar loss of Indonesia’s Telkom-3 and Russia’s Express-MD2 satellites, according to Russia’s space agency.

Russian space agency Roskosmos said an engine failure in the rocket’s upper stage, called the Briz-M, meant the craft went into the wrong orbit. A similar problem caused the loss of a $265 million communications satellite last year.

“I don’t know the reason for the loss of our satellites - whether it is the upper stage, mechanical damage, elementary negligence or everything together - but we cannot stand this any longer,” Medvedev said at a televised government meeting.

“We are losing our authority and billions of roubles.”

Medvedev said he would hold a meeting on the subject next week and ordered government officials to look into recent failures. “They must report their recommendations on who to punish and what to do further.”

Moscow is struggling to restore confidence in its space industry after a series of mishaps last year, including the failure of a mission to return samples from the Martian moon Phobos.

Such failures for Russia, which conducts 40 percent of global space launches, may undermine its standing in the market, strengthening competitors such as Europe’s Ariane rocket.

Telkom-3 was the first satellite Jakarta had purchased from Moscow, built by Russia’s ISS-Reshetnev with communication equipment made by French-led satellite maker Thales Alenia Space . Express-MD2 was a small communication satellite, made for the Russian Satellite Communications Company. (Reporting By Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.