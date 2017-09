MOSCOW, July 9 (Reuters) - Russia test launched its first new design of space rocket since the Soviet era on Wednesday, Russian news agencies quoted a source at the country’s northern Plesetsk cosmodrome as saying.

“The launch has taken place,” the source was cited by Interfax as saying of the new generation Angara rocket, a vital part of President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to revive Russia’s once-pioneering space industry. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Heritage)