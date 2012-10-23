FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian-American trio head for space station
October 23, 2012 / 11:07 AM / 5 years ago

Russian-American trio head for space station

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KOROLYOV, Russia, Oct 23 (Reuters) - A Soyuz spacecraft carrying two Russians and a American blasted off on Tuesday for the International Space Station (ISS), where the men are to spend five months in orbit.

The Russian-built Soyuz TMA-06M lifted off on time from the Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan, according to an announcer at Russia’s mission control centre in Korolyov, outside Moscow.

The launch had been delayed by eight days because of an equipment problem.

U.S. astronaut Kevin Ford is making his second space voyage, while cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Yevgeny Tarelkin are on their first mission.

The trio will join the current ISS crew members, Yuri Malenchenko of Russia, Sunita Williams of the United States and Akihiko Hoshide of Japan, who are to return to Earth on Nov. 12. (Reporting by Nastassia Astrasheuskaya; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
