Russia's Putin orders action over hitches besetting space programme

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin told Russian space officials on Wednesday there would be consequences if it turns out that the large number of hitches besetting the programme was the result of their sloppiness, Russian news agencies reported.

Putin was speaking at Russia’s new Vostochny spaceport, where the inaugural launch of a rocket into space had been due to take place early on Wednesday but was called off because of a technical fault. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)