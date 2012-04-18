Weak steel pushes up debt ratios for Russian mills

* MMK, Mechel debt ratios worsen as capex remains high

* Global steelmakers shedding assets while Russians invest

* Swiss fund manager says avoiding sector, favours miners

By Alfred Kueppers

MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - Soft global steel prices are pushing up debt ratios for Russian producers, causing concern among investors and in some cases, raising the risk that firms will need to renegotiate agreements with lenders.

Analysts have put the spotlight on number three producer Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works and number six Mechel , also the country’s leading coking coal miner.

“Both of these companies have pretty sizeable capex programmes, which are quite close to the total operating cash flow,” ING analyst Maxim Matveev said.

“This means that if there are any further declines in steel and coal prices either they will have to reduce capex or increase borrowing.”

Steel prices have weakened this year as a range of factors combined to suppress demand, including U.S.-led sanctions against Iran, weakness in the Chinese construction market and ongoing euro-zone woes.

The bearish sentiment has led leading producers such as ArcelorMittal to shed non-core assets. Last month, the world’s top steelmaker raised $268 million by cutting its stake in Turkey’s Erdemir to 18.7 percent from 25 percent as part of a deal that could ultimately see its share of the company fall to 12.5 percent.

Debt-burdened Russians have bucked the trend. MMK announced plans last November to acquire Australian iron miner Flinders for A$554 million ($570 million) and the following month Mechel bought the Donetsk Electrometallurgical Plant in a deal valued at $537 million.

As of December 31, MMK’s debt stood at $4.42 billion, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached $1.34 billion.

Agreements with lenders require the company to keep its debt to EBITDA ratio below 3.5, and the company insists it will not violate any lending deals.

“We will not violate our covenant agreements,” Dubrovsky told journalists in his office at the company’s headquarters in Magnitogorsk last month.

Mechel saw its total debt hit $9.5 billion at the end of the third quarter, and it renegotiated covenants in 2011 so that its net debt to EBITDA ratio could reach 3.5.

Last month, the company said it has entered into talks with banks because it expects to surpass this level.

Renaissance Capital analyst Boris Krasnojenov said that although ratios will worsen this year as profits fall, Russian state banks will continue to lend to the sector even if international banks slam their doors on the Russians.

“MMK has a strong relationship with state banks, they can refinance debt if they need to,” he said. “Mechel is also not going bankrupt, the stock is under pressure because debt is too high, but here also, the state banks will help.”

CAVEAT EMPTOR

Analysts are pointing investors away from the two issues, with Renaissance Capital rating Mechel “hold” and MMK “sell.”

Zina Psiola, fund manager at Switzerland’s Granite Investment said she is avoiding the bonds and shares as capex remains high and returns are lower compared to pure-play base and precious metals miners.

“The cash flow from operations for many steel companies, for example Mechel and MMK, matched or fell short of their capital expenditures for the most part of the past 10 years. Why? We think partially because they had to spend a lot simply to stay (competitive) in the global game,” she wrote in an email.

“So although there could be some room to find some investment returns there, at least for us the investment choice is very clear - if we had two companies producing nickel, gold or copper and another producing steel even with similar levels of debt profile, we would be more inclined to invest in the gold/nickel/copper one.”

MMK plans to cut capex to $700 million in 2012 from $1.2 billion last year.

Mechel has preliminary plans to spend $1.0-$1.2 billion, after spending $1.4 billion in the first nine months of last year. The company has yet to report its full-year capex.