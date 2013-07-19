Russian steelmakers boost capacity, seek help to fight imports

* Producers investing over $2 bln in new domestic mills

* About 25% steel section and rebar imported from Ukraine

* 2013 steel output to shrink 1-3 pct y/y - Medvedev

By Svetlana Burmistrova

MOSCOW, July 19 (Reuters) - Russian steelmakers are lobbying for protection against cheap Ukrainian imports while they invest at least $2 billion in new capacity near their customers to cut transport costs and sew up their home market.

In what steelmakers hope will be the first of a series of protective measures, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced this week Russia would not extend quotas for pipe supplies from Ukraine in the second half of 2013, a boost for domestic steel pipe makers.

In steel section and rebar, two major types of construction steel, for example, imports from Ukraine account for about a quarter of an annual market estimated at 12 million to 12.5 million tonnes, Sergey Donskoy, an analyst at Societe Generale, estimated.

Industry group Russian Steel is asking authorities to restrict imports of Ukrainian steel rod. The group, which represents all Russian steelmakers, also advocates the use of anti-dumping tariffs.

Russia must “implement measures to improve the effectiveness of the trade mechanisms for protecting domestic companies”, Russian Steel said in a recent presentation.

Meanwhile, Severstal, NLMK and Evraz plan to launch new rolling mills this year and next to produce products such as rebar near major domestic markets.

“The new mills are looking to replace the imports, but it’s far from clear if they’ll succeed,” said BCS analyst Oleg Petropavlovsky, who added that with part of the market locked up in long-term contracts, supply chains could be difficult to break.

“I’d be wary of forecasting a rebalancing of the market. At the moment we’re expecting tighter competition and lower prices once the mills reach full capacity.”

INDUSTRY PROSPECTS

Medvedev said steel output would probably shrink by 1 to 3 percent in 2013 as he urged that measures should be taken to support Russian producers.

The steelmakers themselves provide differing views of the Russian market for steel.

Demand for rolled products in central Russia could rise by 7 to 8 percent in 2013 over 2012, NLMK’s head of long products business, Alexander Buraev said. NLMK, Russia’s third-largest steel firm, also forecasts a 5 percent rise in rebar demand this year.

It aims to capitalise on these increases by launching a new mill in the central Kaluga region in the third quarter with an annual capacity of 1.6 million tonnes of steel and 1.5 million tonnes of rolled products.

Severstal, Russia’s second-biggest steelmaker, plans to start operations at a 1 million tonne-capacity rolling mill in the fourth quarter to cater to demand for construction products in the Volga region and southern Russia.

“The customer’s proximity plays an important role here. Our current customers with operations in the South and Volga area have committed to buy from this mill since day one,” said Dmitry Gorshkov, marketing director of its Russian steel division.

Gorshkov forecast healthy regional demand growth over the next five to six years.

OVERSUPPLY?

On the other hand, top steelmaker Evraz has pushed back plans to launch a mill in southern Russia to 2014 from this year due to what it sees as lacklustre market conditions.

Planning for the mill, intended to cater to construction demand for the 2018 soccer World Cup and local housing projects, is still at a fledgling stage, a company spokesman said.

The firm estimated that Russia’s rebar market could be 2 million tonnes oversupplied by 2016.

“It’s premature to speak about any changes on the market after the extra capacity comes online. In any case, the rate of output growth will depend on market conditions,” an Evraz spokesman said.

Like steelmakers around the world, Evraz, NLMK and Severstal have seen a sharp change in their fortunes since the 2008 financial crisis sent steel prices tumbling.

Severstal and NLMK posted falls in first-quarter net profits of 90 percent and 78 percent year-on-year, respectively. Evraz posted a surprise loss for 2012 and scrapped its dividend.

The companies are banking on domestic demand as slowing growth in China and the United States and prolonged weak demand in crisis-hit Europe have reduced export opportunities.

Russian steel exports also have been heavily affected by sanctions on Iran, which used to be a major customer. Political instability in the Middle East and North Africa, important markets for both Russia and Ukraine, has also weighed.

Shares of Evraz, NLMK and Severstal are all currently trading some 65 to 75 percent below their peaks, reached in 2012, 2011 and 2008, respectively.