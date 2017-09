MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - Russian blue-chips fell on Monday after President Vladimir Putin declared the right to invade Ukraine at the weekend.

Shares in Russian state gas monopoly Gazprom were down 11.7 percent, while the country’s largest lenders - Sberbank and VTB - fell by 11 percent and 11.4 percent, respectively.

The rouble-denominated MICEX index of Russian shares was down 9.5 percent. (Reporting by Zlata Garasyuta; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)