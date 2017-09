MOSCOW, March 14 (Reuters) - The MICEX index of Russian stocks fell 2.5 percent at opening on Friday, two days before a referendum in Crimea that is expected to provoke western sanctions against Russia.

At 0610 GMT MICEX was down 2.4 percent at 1,219 points. The dollar-denominated RTS index had fallen 2.8 percent to 1,047 points.