Offshore Russian stocks attract premium in jittery markets

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Offshore Russian stocks are trading at a high premium to onshore stocks, brokers and analysts said on Wednesday, as traders worry about access to domestic Russian markets.

The higher price for offshore stocks - global (GDR) or American (ADR) depositary receipts - compared with the locally listed stocks mirrors the premium investors have been paying for offshore derivative contracts in the rouble currency.

With the possibility of increased sanctions on Russia and weakness in the country’s economy due to tensions with the west over Crimea, market participants fear Russia could shut down foreign access to markets and make it harder to remove roubles from the country.

This concern has seen rouble-listed stocks in Moscow trade at a discount of as much as 20 percent to the GDR/ADR market.

“There is a dislocation in the market, it’s not normal,” said Joseph Dayan, managing director of brokerage BCS Financial Group. “It’s to do with the geopolitical issues.”

GDRs are denominated in hard currencies such as dollars or euros and usually entitle the holder to several shares in a company. There is a large market for Russian GDR/ADRs listed in London or New York and sold independently of the local shares.

The GDRs have traditionally traded at a premium to onshore stocks, investors say, due to the relative ease of access to offshore markets. But reform of Russia’s local markets has seen that premium shrink in recent years.

President Vladimir Putin’s assertions of Russia’s rights to intervene in Ukraine and make Crimea part of Russia are expected to cause net capital outflows in the first quarter to $50-$70 billion, compared with $63 billion for the whole of 2013.

The central bank will not impose capital controls to defend the rouble, the bank told Reuters this week.

But there is still longer-term uncertainty, investors said.

“People have generally taken that at face value, but the situation is fluid, that stance could change if other factors change,” said Collin Crownover, head of currency management at State Street Global Advisers.

Sberbank’s stock in Moscow normally trades at the same price as the London-listed GDR and is currently trading at a 3 percent discount. Traders said that discount deepened to as much as 7 percent a week ago, before Crimea voted to join Russia.

Investors have become a little less anxious, however, after reassurances by President Vladimir Putin this week that Russia does not need further division of Ukraine.

The price discrepancies between the two markets could make the local stocks a buy, analysts at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch said in a note:

“Existing and rising spreads between local (stocks) and GDR/ADRs may offer considerable opportunities if there is... stabilisation in the political situation.” (Additional reporting by Jason Bush in Moscow and Neal Kimberley in London; Editing by Hugh Lawson)