Russian shares up 2.5 percent after Putin asks to revoke right of military intervention in Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 24 (Reuters) - Russian shares leapt to a five-month high on Tuesday after President Vladimir Putin asked the upper house of parliament to revoke Russia’s right to send troops to Ukraine, where pro-Russian separatists have been fighting troops loyal to Kiev.

The dollar-denominated RTS index rose more than 1 percent immediately after Russian news agencies reported Putin’s move, citing his official spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The index was up more than 2.5 percent on Monday’s close by 1014 GMT, surpassing 1,400 points for the first time since mid-January. The rouble was up 0.7 percent against the dollar from the previous close.