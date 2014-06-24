FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's MICEX hits 2014 high after Putin renounces right to invade Ukraine
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 24, 2014 / 3:17 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's MICEX hits 2014 high after Putin renounces right to invade Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s MICEX index hit a high for the year on Tuesday, extending gains after President Vladimir Putin asked the upper house of Russia’s parliament to revoke the right it had granted him to order a military intervention in Ukraine.

The rouble-based MICEX rose 2.2 percent to 1,519 points, its highest since November, before closing at 1,518.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 3.8 percent at 1,421 points at the close, its highest since January. (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Alexander Winning and Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.