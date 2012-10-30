FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's SUEK offers top bid for stake in Murmansk port
October 30, 2012 / 2:56 PM / in 5 years

Russia's SUEK offers top bid for stake in Murmansk port

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Russia’s largest steam coal miner offers $70 mln for stake

* SUEK to potentially expand its ownership to over 50 percent

* Russian miners seek to invest in ports to cut costs

MOSCOW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - A consortium led by SUEK , Russia’s largest steam coal miner, has offered the highest bid for a stake in the Arctic port of Murmansk, an adviser to the deal said on Tuesday, in a move that would lift its holding to over 50 percent.

SUEK, along with a Cyprus-based firm affiliated with Russia’s largest privately-owned lender Alfa-Bank, offered 2.2 billion roubles ($69.9 million) for a 25.5 percent stake in the port, Raiffeisen Investment said.

The company announced the acquisition of a 24.9 stake in the port in February, and so the latest bid could potentially take its ownership of the key Barents Sea hub to over 50 percent.

Sources close to the matter told Reuters earlier this year that SUEK had already acquired a controlling stake of the Murmansk seaport, but the company did not confirm or deny that at the time.

SUEK spokesman Alexei Naumenko declined to comment, saying the information would be disclosed later.

SUEK is not the only Russian coal exporter looking at investing in Russian ports to move away from more expensive terminals in Latvia and Estonia.

Murmansk, with shipping capacity of up to 14 million tonnes of coal per year, exported over 10.8 million tonnes of coal last year and expects to deliver the same amount this year.

Total Russian coal exports from leading ports increased 5 percent in August compared to the previous month due to an uptick in output by major miners and a seasonal drop in domestic demand, traders and port officials said on Tuesday.

$1 = 31.4637 Russian roubles Reporting By Anastasia Lyrchikova Additional reporting by Damir Khalmetov; Writing by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Mark Potter


