FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Sukhoi says has repaired defects in grounded Superjets
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 10:57 AM / 8 months ago

Russia's Sukhoi says has repaired defects in grounded Superjets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Russian plane maker Sukhoi has repaired defects in 20 Superjet 100 aircraft that were grounded in December by airlines including Russia’s Aeroflot and Mexico’s Interjet, the company said on Thursday.

Checks by Russia’s aviation authority were instigated in late December after a defect was discovered in the tail section of a Superjet operated by Russian carrier Iraero.

“All the Superjet 100s that were found to have defects have been repaired,” Sukhoi said in a statement to Reuters, adding that the aircraft had returned to service by Feb. 1.

Sukhoi, a subsidiary of state-owned United Aircraft Corp , had said that the problem was not of a critical nature and promised to solve the problem by late January.

The Superjet first entered service in 2011 and was intended to revive Russia’s aircraft industry, which stagnated after the fall of the Soviet Union. Most operators of Superjet 100 are Russian airlines. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Peter Hobson; Editing by David Goodman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.