FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Summa to buy control of transport firm FESCO
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
June 19, 2012 / 9:32 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Summa to buy control of transport firm FESCO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 19 (Reuters) - Russian investment and trading group Summa has agreed with businessman Sergei Generalov to buy control of transport group FESCO, the company’s President said, one of a number of ongoing deals involving the acquisitive conglomerate.

Summa, owned by tycoon Ziyavudin Magomedov, will buy Generalov’s 56 percent shareholding on top of an around 15 percent stake it has already secured from the open market, group President Alexander Vinokurov told reporters.

It is also in talks with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) about buying its 3.74 percent stake in FESCO and also has eyes on a 7 percent stake owned by the Swedish fund manager East Capital, he said.

Vinokurov declined to comment on financial details.

Summa is viewed in the industry as having close ties to Dmitry Medvedev, who was appointed as prime minister by recently-elected President Vladimir Putin.

Its main assets include Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port , while it recently agreed to pay almost 6 billion roubles ($184.91 million) for a 50 percent minus one share stake in United Grain Company - the state grain trader. ($1 = 32.4477 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by John Bowker; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.