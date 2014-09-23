REUTERS SUMMIT-Gazprom sees 2015 exports, gas price in Europe "no worse" than this year- Deputy CEO

(For other news from Reuters Russia Investment Summit, click here)

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, Russia, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom expects its export volumes and average gas price in Europe next year to be “no worse” than in 2014, its deputy CEO said, shrugging off EU efforts to diversify supplies over the Ukraine crisis.

Alexander Medvedev said in an interview at the Reuters Russia Investment Summit he did not expect liquefied natural gas from the United States to make any real inroads in the European Union.

“(Next year) will be no worse than this year,” Medvedev told Reuters when asked about expectations for export volumes and prices next year.

Earlier this month, Gazprom cut its export forecast to Europe for this year to 157 billion cubic metres (bcm), slightly less than the 158.4 bcm previously planned. The average price was seen at $350 per 1,000 cubic metres.

Europe has increased its efforts to develop a broader mix of energy supplies to reduce its dependence on Russia, from which it gets a third of its gas imports. Almost half of that gas passes through Ukraine.

After Russia annexed the southern region of Crimea in March, supported pro-Russian rebels fighting Ukrainian troops in eastern Ukraine and cut off gas supplies to its neighbour in June, Europe has become more determined than ever.

But many measures, like building several small-scale LNG import terminals to receive U.S. liquefied natural gas, will take years and many American producers have set their sights on higher prices in Asia.

Medvedev also said the United States did not pose a threat to Gazprom’s plans to turn eastwards.

“So if 30 billion cubic metres, which is the equivalent of 23 million tonnes of LNG, appears as exports then I think all is well. Thirty billion (cubic metres) will not decide the fate of the gas market in Southeast Asia,” Medvedev said.

UKRAINE POSITION

Setting out his position before a new round of gas talks on Ukraine in the German capital Berlin on Sept. 26, Medvedev said he thought Ukraine may be forced to take gas destined for Europe to get through winter after Kiev failed to store enough for the cold months.

Gazprom wants Ukraine to pay off its gas debts of $5.3 billion, but has signalled it could restart supplies if Kiev paid off at least last year’s debt. Both sides also need to agree a future price for deliveries.

Medvedev said Moscow had not reduced supplies to Europe, where several countries have said they had witnessed reductions, with Poland saying that prevented it from being able to send reverse flows to Ukraine - a procedure Gazprom is against.

He said Gazprom had started to fill gas storage in Russia and Europe with additional gas to limit any negative effects in case Ukraine starts taking gas for Europe.

“We have not reduced supplies. Ukraine did not pump (enough) gas into its storage and despite the fact that their consumption has fallen it may lead to Ukraine taking gas out of the export pipeline,” Medvedev said.

“We would have to pipe additional volumes of gas from Russian storage as well as from European.”

European customers have already largely filled their gas storage, fearing that Russian supplies which flow via Ukraine might be disrupted by the crisis.

According to Sberbank CIS data, Europe storage capacity is 91 percent full, up from 73 percent a year ago. Some European countries have reported shortfalls in shipments of Russian gas compared to requested amounts.

