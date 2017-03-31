FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Russia's Surgut cash reserves down 14 pct to 2.08 trln rbls in 2016
March 31, 2017 / 10:02 AM / 5 months ago

Russia's Surgut cash reserves down 14 pct to 2.08 trln rbls in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 31 (Reuters) - Cash reserves of Russia's third-largest oil producer Surgutneftegaz declined by 14 percent to 2.08 trillion roubles ($37.1 billion) in rouble terms in 2016, according to Reuters calculations based on company's regulatory filing.

In U.S. dollar terms, the reserves were up from $35.8 billion in 2015 thanks to a strengthened rouble.

The company also said on Friday it swung to a net loss under Russian Accounting Standards of 104.8 billion roubles in 2016 from a net income of 751.4 billion roubles in 2015.

$1 = 56.0825 roubles Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Polina Devitt

