Russia's Surgut denies report on Rosneft stake

MOSCOW, May 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s third-largest crude oil producer Surgutneftegas denied on Wednesday a Bloomberg report that the company could possibly take a stake in the country’s top oil firm, Rosneft.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg said Surgut, which has amassed more than $30 billion in cash reserves, may acquire a 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft after the company asked the state for funds to weather an economic crisis.

“The contents of the abovementioned publication have no grounds whatsoever,” Surgut said in a statement.

Preferred shares in Surgut, traded in Moscow, rose more than 4 percent on the statement.