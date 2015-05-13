FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Surgut denies report on Rosneft stake
May 13, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Surgut denies report on Rosneft stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s third-largest crude oil producer Surgutneftegas denied on Wednesday a Bloomberg report that the company could possibly take a stake in the country’s top oil firm, Rosneft.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg said Surgut, which has amassed more than $30 billion in cash reserves, may acquire a 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft after the company asked the state for funds to weather an economic crisis.

“The contents of the abovementioned publication have no grounds whatsoever,” Surgut said in a statement.

Preferred shares in Surgut, traded in Moscow, rose more than 4 percent on the statement. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

