Russia's Surgut says to ship 8.4 mln T of oil via ESPO in 2015

MOSCOW, April 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s third-largest oil producer, Surgutneftegaz, will deliver 8.4 million tonnes of oil via the East Siberia-Pacific Ocean pipeline in 2015, Vladimir Bogdanov, the company’s head, said on Wednesday.

Surgut shipped 2 million tonnes via the ESPO pipeline in the first quarter of this year. According to its loading schedule, it plans to deliver 2.2 million tonnes in the second quarter. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)