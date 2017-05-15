FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
TENDER-Russia's Surgut awards Trafigura with up to 3.7 mln T of fuel oil via tenders
May 15, 2017 / 10:56 AM / 3 months ago

TENDER-Russia's Surgut awards Trafigura with up to 3.7 mln T of fuel oil via tenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 15 (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Surgutneftegaz has awarded Trafigura with up to 3.7 million tonnes of fuel oil via tenders, produced at Kirishi refinery, for delivery from the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga in July-December 2017, industry sources told Reuters on Monday.

Trafigura will load up to 1.2 million tonnes of visbreaking fuel oil and up to 2.5 million tonnes of straight-run fuel oil. The sulphur content in the fuel oil is up to 2.5 percent for all the volumes.

Traders say the contracts with Trafigura will be signed by Surgut's trading arm, Surgutex.

Surgutneftegaz declined to comment.

The tender offered up to 7.3 million tonnes of fuel oil under three supply options: for six, nine or 12 months.

Glencore, Total and Crudex were the winners of Surgut's previous tender. (Reporting by Natalia Chumakova and Olga Yagova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

