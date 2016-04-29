UPDATE 1-Russia's Surgutneftegaz cash mountain rises to over $40 bln

(Writes through)

MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - Cash reserves of Russia’s third-largest oil producer Surgutneftegaz jumped to more than $40 billion last year, company data showed on Wednesday.

Surgutneftegaz, headquartered in the city of Surgut in western Siberia, said its financial assets, which included cash deposits, reached 2.697 trillion roubles last year, up from 2.06 trillion in 2014.

Surgutneftegaz has not disclosed its ownership structure, nor has it given any clues to its minority shareholders regarding its plans for its cash pile.

The company, run since 1984 by 64-year-old Vladimir Bogdanov, has no Western debt, no foreign partners at its huge Siberian fields and uses no Western drilling technology, making it virtually immune to sanctions imposed on Russia over its role in the Ukraine conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called Surgut “the biggest bank”.

Surgut also said its net profit last year declined by 14 percent to 762 billion roubles ($11.9 billion) mainly due to a weaker rouble.

Sales also fell, by 6 percent, to 1.274 trillion roubles.