Russia's Surgut H1 net profit rises 30 pct
July 31, 2012 / 5:10 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Surgut H1 net profit rises 30 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 31 (Reuters) - Russia’s fourth-largest crude producer, Surgutneftegaz, posted a net profit of 101.45 billion roubles ($3.15 billion) in the first six months, up 30 percent from the same period last year, the company said on Tuesday.

Surgut had a net profit of 77.78 billion roubles in the first half of last year.

Unlike its domestic peers, the company still reports only under Russian accounting standards but is expected to start disclosing under international standards starting from 2013 at the latest.

