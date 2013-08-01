FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Surgut H1 net profit up 52 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 1, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's Surgut H1 net profit up 52 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Surgutneftegas, Russia’s third largest oil company, posted 154.2 billion roubles ($4.7 billion) in first-half net profit, an increase of 52 percent year-on-year, the company said on Thursday.

Revenue fell 4 percent to 378.2 billion roubles, the company, based in the Siberian town of Surgut, said on its website.

Surgutneftegas did not give a reason for the rise in net profit. Its crude production reached 30.4 million tonnes of oil (1.2 million barrels per day) in the first half, little-changed from the same period a year ago.

Unlike other Russian oil companies, Surgutneftegas held 879.6 billion roubles in short and long-term deposits in several Russian banks at the end of last year, which allowed it to earn almost 28 billion roubles in interest payments.

The company, whose largest official shareholder is its chief executive Vladimir Bogdanov with a 0.3 percent stake, published its results under Russian accounting standards.

In April, it resumed the practice of publishing results under international reporting standards, which are disclosed once a year. ($1 = 33.0374 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Alessandra Prentice and Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.