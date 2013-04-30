FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Surgut discloses $29 bln cash hoard
April 30, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

Russia's Surgut discloses $29 bln cash hoard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s No.3 oil firm Surgutneftegas on Tuesday disclosed a cash pile of 897.61 billion roubles ($29 billion) as of Dec. 31, as it reported results to International Financial Reporting Standards for the first time in more than 10 years.

Surgutneftegas, the most reclusive of Russia’s publicly-traded companies, said its 2012 IFRS net income stood at 180.12 billion roubles, compared to 160.94 billion roubles it reported in March under Russian Accounting Standards. ($1 = 30.9212 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

