Russia's Rosneft interested in domestic investors like Surgut - TASS quotes source

MOSCOW, May 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s Rosneft is interested in attracting stable domestic investors such as Surgutneftegaz, the country’s third largest oil producer, TASS news agency quoted a source close to Rosneft as saying on Wednesday.

Separately, Interfax news agency quoted a source close to the oil producer as saying that Rosneft was unaware of any approach by Surgut, but would be interested in such domestic investors.

A spokesman for Rosneft declined to comment on both reports. Earlier on Wednesday, Surgut denied a Bloomberg report that the company could possibly take a stake in Rosneft.