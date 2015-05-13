FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Rosneft interested in domestic investors like Surgut - TASS quotes source
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 13, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Rosneft interested in domestic investors like Surgut - TASS quotes source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s Rosneft is interested in attracting stable domestic investors such as Surgutneftegaz, the country’s third largest oil producer, TASS news agency quoted a source close to Rosneft as saying on Wednesday.

Separately, Interfax news agency quoted a source close to the oil producer as saying that Rosneft was unaware of any approach by Surgut, but would be interested in such domestic investors.

A spokesman for Rosneft declined to comment on both reports. Earlier on Wednesday, Surgut denied a Bloomberg report that the company could possibly take a stake in Rosneft. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.