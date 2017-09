MOSCOW, May 13 (Reuters) - Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said on Wednesday he hadn’t heard about the possible sale of a stake in the country’s top oil producer Rosneft to Surgutneftegaz, local agencies reported.

Interfax news agency quoted him as saying he hadn’t discussed the issue and hadn’t received any relevant documents. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)