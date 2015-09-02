FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Surgut to launch Shpilman oil field on Thursday
September 2, 2015

Russia's Surgut to launch Shpilman oil field on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s Surgut will launch its Shpilman oil field in Siberia on Thursday, Russian government said on its website.

In a statement, the government said that Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev plans to hold a video conference later on Thursday during which Shpilman oil field will be launched.

In June, Russian news agencies quoted Surgut’s CEO Vladimir Bogdanov as saying that Shpilman was expected to produce about 50,000 tonnes of oil in 2015. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Ken Wills)

