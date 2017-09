MOSCOW, May 17 (Reuters) - Russian crude producer Surgutneftegas said on Friday it would pay less in dividends from 2012 profits than in the previous year.

The board has recommended to pay 1.48 roubles ($0.05) per preferred share and 0.5 roubles per ordinary share, the company said in a statement, down from 2.15 roubles and 0.6 roubles for 2011, respectively.