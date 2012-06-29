FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia Surgut ramps up capex to tap new fields-Ifax
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
June 29, 2012 / 5:41 AM / in 5 years

Russia Surgut ramps up capex to tap new fields-Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s fourth-largest crude producer Surgutneftegaz will increase investments over the next two years to focus on greenfield production, Interfax news agency reported on Friday citing Surgut’s general director.

Vladimir Bogdanov said the company will step up capital expenditures to 250 billion roubles ($7.54 billion) in 2014 from 220 billion roubles in 2013 and 180 billion roubles in 2012 to offset declining output at existing fields.

$1 = 33.1362 Russian roubles Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.