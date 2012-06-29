Russia Surgut ramps up capex to tap new fields-Ifax

MOSCOW, June 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s fourth-largest crude producer Surgutneftegaz will increase investments over the next two years to focus on greenfield production, Interfax news agency reported on Friday citing Surgut’s general director.

Vladimir Bogdanov said the company will step up capital expenditures to 250 billion roubles ($7.54 billion) in 2014 from 220 billion roubles in 2013 and 180 billion roubles in 2012 to offset declining output at existing fields.