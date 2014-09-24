Russia's Surgut halts hydrocracker at Kirishi plant - source

MOSCOW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s third-largest oil producer Surgutneftegaz has stopped work at the hydrocracking complex at its Kirishi refinery in northwest Russia for unplanned maintenance for at least a month, a source familiar with situation said on Wednesday.

Surgutneftegaz was not immediately available for comment.

The source told Reuters that production of gasoline was expected to decline by 45,000 tonnes a month while output of diesel may fall by 90,000 tonnes.

“They started to gradually halt units of the hydrocracking complex at the end of last week,” the source said.

The complex caught fire in June. The hydrocracking complex, the largest in Europe, normally produces 100,000 tonnes of diesel a month, while the entire plant has been producing more than 500,000 tonnes of ultra-low sulphur diesel a month. (Reporting by Maxim Nazarov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)