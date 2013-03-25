FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Cherkizovo deemed free of African swine fever
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
March 25, 2013 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Cherkizovo deemed free of African swine fever

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 25 (Reuters) - Russia meat producer Cherkizovo said on Monday Russia’s Veterinary and Phyto-Sanitary Surveillance Service (VPSS) has confirmed the absence of African swine fever (ASF) at any of the company’s pork facilities.

The service reported suspected outbreaks of ASF in the company’s facilities in Penza and Tambov regions last week, while the meat producer said independent tests had come back negative.

“Absence of ASF was confirmed by clinical tests conducted at Russia’s Scientific Institution for Veterinary Virology and Microbiology Research,” Cherkizovo said in a statement, adding that all Cherkizovo facilities were working normally.

Medium and large Russian pig farms are usually well protected against ASF, which has no cure. The virus is most common at small farms and is spread partly by wild boars. It is harmless to human beings. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Douglas Busvine and Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.