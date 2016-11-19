FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Russia seeks explanation from Swiss over incident with government plane
November 19, 2016 / 1:00 PM / 9 months ago

Russia seeks explanation from Swiss over incident with government plane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Moscow has sought an explanation from the Swiss government after Swiss fighter jets flew close to a Russian government airliner en route to Peru for the APEC summit.

Three Swiss F/A 18 jets on Friday came close to the aeroplane carrying Russian APEC delegation members and journalists and escorted it while in Swiss air space, according to a Reuters reporter aboard the Russian airliner.

"(We) have expressed surprise and asked for explanations from Switzerland over the incident with the Russian government plane in the sky of the Confederation," Russia's embassy in Switzerland wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to arrive at the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) which is taking place in Lima this weekend.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Maria Kiselyova; writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Stephen Powell

