Russia, US agree on how Syria should eliminate chemical arms-Putin
October 8, 2013 / 7:35 AM / 4 years ago

Russia, US agree on how Syria should eliminate chemical arms-Putin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Russia and the United States agree on how to eliminate chemical weapons in Syria, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday after meeting U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

“We have a common understanding of what needs to be done and how. I am very glad that President (Barack) Obama is occupying this position (on chemical arms),” Putin told reporters at the end of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation trade summit on the Indonesian island of Bali.

International experts charged with starting the process of verifying and eliminating chemical weapons arrived in Syria earlier this month. Russia, Syria’s long-time ally and arms supplier, has offered to assist with the demolition process.

Putin said he believed experts would be able to accomplish their goal of ridding Syria of its chemical arms within a year.

