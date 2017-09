MOSCOW, March 14 (Reuters) - Syria’s chemical weapons that should be destroyed outside the country could be removed by April 13, a Russian Foreign Ministry official said on Friday, adding there was no need to adjust the timeframe.

“If there are no difficulties then in a month, on April 13, the removal will be practically finished,” Mikhail Ulyanov was quoted as saying by RIA news agency. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)