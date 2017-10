Syria, Russia reach deal on crude, oil products -minister

MOSCOW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Syria is producing about 200,000 barrels per day of crude oil and has agreed to export it to Russia in return for gasoline and diesel in return, Syria’s deputy prime minister for economic affairs said on Friday.

“We are ready to deliver all of our oil and receive what we need in gasoline and diesel,” Qadri Jamil told journalists.

Earlier on Friday, Itar-Tass news agency quoted the Syrian oil minister as saying that Russia had agreed to ship oil to Syria, whose oil output has been cut in an armed rebellion.

Jamil said Syria was producing at a rate of 200,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Tom Grove; Writing by Melissa Akin)