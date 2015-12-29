FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 29, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

Russia may be 'flexible' on easing of U.N. sanctions against Taliban -TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Russia is ready “to show flexibility” on the possible easing of sanctions imposed on Afghanistan’s Taliban movement by the United Nations Security Council, TASS news agency on Tuesday quoted a senior Russian diplomat as saying.

Russia supports the policy of Afghanistan’s central government aimed at achieving national reconciliation, Zamir Kabulov, a department chief at Russia’s Foreign Ministry and President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy on Afghanistan, was quoted as saying.

He said Moscow would support possible easing of sanctions imposed on the Taliban if it did not run counter to Afghanistan’s national interests. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

