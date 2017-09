MOSCOW, June 14 (Reuters) - Russian mid-sized oil producer Tatneft said on Sunday its first-quarter net income increased 9 percent year-on-year to 26.6 billion roubles ($427 million).

The company’s sales totalled 135 billion roubles ($2.2 billion) compared with 117 billion roubles in the first quarter of 2014, Tatneft added in a statement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alison Williams)