Russia's Tatneft says expects to resume work in Libya in 2014

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - Russian mid-sized oil producer Tatneft said on Wednesday it expected to resume work in Libya this year after it quit the country in 2011 amid political turmoil.

Tatneft, which has most of its production assets in Russia’s Tatarstan region, a largely Muslim province on the Volga river, had invested about $200 million in exploration in Libya before suspending operations when an uprising broke out in 2011 which led to the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)