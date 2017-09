MOSCOW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Russian mid-sized oil producer Tatneft said on Tuesday its second-quarter net profit rose about 82 percent year-on-year, to 27.2 billion roubles ($753 million).

The company also reported a 22 percent increase in revenue to 128 billion roubles. ($1 = 36.1264 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Miral Fahmy)