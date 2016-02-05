FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia mulls excise tax on palm oil - Economy Minister
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
February 5, 2016 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

Russia mulls excise tax on palm oil - Economy Minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s government is considering imposing an excise tax on palm oil and a number of other products, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Friday.

“On the instructions of the prime minister we are considering this possibility. There are obvious things such as an excise tax on palm oil, there are less obvious things. This question is being studied now,” Ulyukayev told reporters.

The Business daily Vedomosti reported on Friday the government was considering imposing an excise tax on palm oil and soda drinks to help balance its budget and reduce the consumption of products it considers unhealthy.

According to Vedomosti, the tax on palm oil may be introduced on July 1 and amount to around $200 per tonne.

The final list of products that may become subject to payment of excise taxes may also include potato crisps or snacks, electronic cigarettes and food products that are high in fat and sugar, the paper said. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Olga Sichkar; writing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.